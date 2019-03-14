Autopsy set for woman shot by Greensburg officers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An autopsy was scheduled Thursday for a woman who was fatally shot Wednesday by Greensburg police.

Coroner Ken Bacha said the woman’s identity would be released afterward.

Investigators said the woman started shooting from a porch on Grant Street about 3:30 p.m. at a vehicle on Harvey Avenue. One round broke the glass front door of a nearby office building.

Police said the woman refused to drop the gun when officers arrived and they shot her once with a nonlethal beanbag shotgun, which knocked her down. Officers opened fire when she stood up and was still holding her weapon, police said.

Investigators said she later died.

No other details were immediately available from investigators Thursday morning.

The last time a person was fatally shot by a police officer in Greensburg was 10 years ago when a state police sharpshooter killed Joseph Briggs, 22, of Maryland, during a standoff. Briggs, a Seton Hill University student, had fired at least 42 shots on Feb. 15 at his roommates, at police officers and at cars and homes near his Concord Avenue apartment.

That shooting was ruled justified.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .