Autopsy set for woman shot by Greensburg officers | TribLIVE.com
Autopsy set for woman shot by Greensburg officers

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:24 a.m
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Law enforcement officials work at the scene of a police involved shooting Wednesday, March 13, 2019 on Grant Street in Greensburg. Greensburg Police opened fire on a female suspect who was armed with a handgun and shot at a vehicle on Harvey Avenue in Greensburg. The condition of the woman is unknown.

An autopsy was scheduled Thursday for a woman who was fatally shot Wednesday by Greensburg police.

Coroner Ken Bacha said the woman’s identity would be released afterward.

Investigators said the woman started shooting from a porch on Grant Street about 3:30 p.m. at a vehicle on Harvey Avenue. One round broke the glass front door of a nearby office building.

Police said the woman refused to drop the gun when officers arrived and they shot her once with a nonlethal beanbag shotgun, which knocked her down. Officers opened fire when she stood up and was still holding her weapon, police said.

Investigators said she later died.

No other details were immediately available from investigators Thursday morning.

The last time a person was fatally shot by a police officer in Greensburg was 10 years ago when a state police sharpshooter killed Joseph Briggs, 22, of Maryland, during a standoff. Briggs, a Seton Hill University student, had fired at least 42 shots on Feb. 15 at his roommates, at police officers and at cars and homes near his Concord Avenue apartment.

That shooting was ruled justified.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

