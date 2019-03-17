Candlelight vigil in Greensburg tonight for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7 tonight at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg to mourn the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at two mosque in New Zealand.

“Vigil Against Hate: Remembering the Victims of the New Zealand Mosque Shootings” will be held in south parking lot of the museum, located at 221 N. Main Street.

The vigil is expected to last about an hour, according to The Action Network, which is organizing the event.

Authorities in New Zealand say white supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, killed 50 people on Friday at a two mosques in Christchurch.

The slayings are New Zealand’s deadliest shooting in modern history.

“We condemn violence, xenophobia and bigotry of any kind and stand united with the families of the victims and with the Muslim community in Westmoreland County,” organizers wrote in a news release announcing tonight’s vigil.”Let us take this opportunity to show our solidarity with the victims and encourage love.”

Organizers are seeking donations of candles to be used at the vigil as well as volunteers willing to assist with set up and tear down.

Donations also are being collected online to assist the families of the victims.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .