Children in Mt. Pleasant enjoy story time with therapy dog | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Children in Mt. Pleasant enjoy story time with therapy dog

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 5:46 p.m

Nearly a dozen children gathered Wednesday at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library for Story Time with Therapy Dogs.

The weekly story hour featured Cindy Porterfield and Rylee, her two-year-old German Shepherd from Youngwood Top Dog Therapy Dogs.

The children spent time playing with Rylee before librarian Rose Eckman read three dog-themed books. After the stories, children had a chance to color a paw print or draw their own dog.

The weekly story hour is Wednesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer. You can contact Dan by email at dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Charlotte Porath, 3, of Mt. Pleasant, gets some hands on time with therapy dog Rylee, during story time with handler Cindy Porterfield from Youngwood Top Dog Therapy Dogs, at Mount Pleasant Public Library in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lauren Golobish, 3, of Mt. Pleasant Township, and Charlotte Porath, 3, of Mt. Pleasant color paw prints as the final activity of story hour featuring Cindy Porterfield and her dog Rylee from Youngwood Top Dog Therapy Dogs, at Mount Pleasant Public Library in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lauren Golobish, 3, of Mt. Pleasant Township, pets therapy dog Rylee, during story time with handler Cindy Porterfield from Youngwood Top Dog Therapy Dogs, at Mount Pleasant Public Library in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lauren Golobish, 3, of Mt. Pleasant Township, pets therapy dog Rylee, during story time with handler Cindy Porterfield from Youngwood Top Dog Therapy Dogs, at Mount Pleasant Public Library in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
