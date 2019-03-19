Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Construction of Odin View Apartments in Hempfield expected to begin this spring | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Construction of Odin View Apartments in Hempfield expected to begin this spring

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:27 p.m
904321_web1_gtr-odinview

About an hour ago

Westmoreland County Housing Authority officials have the additional $1 million needed to build a new low-income senior citizen housing complex in Hempfield.

Construction of the proposed Odin View Apartments is expected to begin this spring now that the last portion of funding needed for the $13.1 million project has been secured.

Board members Tuesday approved the final financing package, which includes sale of tax credits that will serve as the project’s primary funding source.

“We’re at mach speed now,” authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said.

The sale of tax credits was originally expected to provide up to $10 million, but housing authority officials scrambled the last several months after the award from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency fell $1 million short.

Washowich said the authority was able to negotiate additional tax credits valued at about $550,000 to offset a portion of the funding gap. The remaining shortfall will be covered through increased allocations from state grants, a higher value paid by investors for the tax credits and by diverting a portion of fees paid to the nonprofit off-shoot of the authority that will serve as developer for the new apartment complex.

Odin View Apartments, a four-story, 45-unit building that will be erected on the authority’s 55-acre property along South Greengate Road in Hempfield, is expected to be completed sometime in 2020. It will be built on the site that formerly housed a district judge’s office.

The project will serve as a companion to South Greengate Commons, the low-income senior complex that opened in 2013 and has about 150 people on the waiting list.

The authority operates 38 communities with about 1,800 public housing units available to rent.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.