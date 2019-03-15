Delmont’s Yellow Bridge Brewing has special take on green beer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

While lots of St. Patrick’s Day revelers will enjoy a green beer this weekend, Ian Staab and the crew at Yellow Bridge Brewing in Delmont wanted to take it a step further.

“We talked about doing a green beer. But if we were going to try it, we wanted it to add to the beer, not just be a color added to one of the beers in our normal rotation,” Staab said.

So they set out to design a lightly hopped IPA to which they then added mint, lactose and vanilla to come up with a craft beer take on “everyone’s favorite minty milkshake.”

Shamrock Shaken does just that.

“I was surprised at how good it came out,” said Staab. “I was a little bit nervous about how it would turn out, but overall it is exactly what we expected it to be,” Staab said. “It’s a minty, vanilla, easy-drinking, 6 percent IPA.”

The beer will be on draft through Sunday and will be featured as part of the Brewmuda Triangle Bus Tour, which offers free rides between Yellow Bridge Brewing on Route 66, Helltown Taproom in Murrysville and Devout Brewing Company in Penn Township. The tour leaves Helltown around noon, and travels to Devout at 12:30 p.m. then back to Helltown at 1 p.m. The bus leaves every 30 minutes until 8 p.m.

