Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Driver accused of killing East Huntingdon pedestrian declines to testify at his trial | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Driver accused of killing East Huntingdon pedestrian declines to testify at his trial

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:16 p.m
881519_web1_gtr-RamsayTrial2-031519
Matthew Ramsay (right) leaves the courthouse following testimony Thursday in his third-degree murder trial.

36 minutes ago

During a predawn Christmas morning interrogation with police, Matthew Ramsay insisted he didn’t know he hit and killed a pedestrian hours earlier in East Hungtingdon.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kevin Wheelden testified Thursday that Ramsay appeared sluggish, tired and spoke with slurred speech as he was questioned by police hours after 49-year-old Joseph Cummins was hit as he ran with his dog along Ruffsdale Alverton Road on Dec. 24, 2016.

Jurors heard a recording of the nearly hour-long police interrogation in which Ramsay claimed he did not realize he hit a pedestrian and insisted he returned to the crash scene five minutes later and saw no signs anyone had been injured.

“I really didn’t see anything. No blood, no person,” Ramsay told police.

The prosecution claims Ramsay purposely swerved back and forth across the road and into the oncoming side of the two-lane road just prior to the crash. Cummins was hit as he walked along the road facing what should have been oncoming traffic, police said.

Wheelden testified that during the interrogation Ramsay demonstrated to police how he turned his steering wheel to swerve across the road.

“I just do this sometimes,” Ramsay told police.

Ramsay declined to testify. Jurors will begin deliberations Friday after attorneys make closing arguments, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said.

Ramsay, 31, of New Stanton, is charged with third-degree murder, vehicular homicide and other offenses. Prosecutors contend he drove while under the influence of drugs.

His interrogation with police took center stage during the trial’s second day. Ramsay told investigators had taken a dose of methadone for his heroin addiction shortly before 9 a.m. the morning of the crash and didn’t consume any other drugs until after he returned home in the afternoon and smoked marijuana. Prosecutors said Cummins was struck about 2:30 p.m..

Methadone, marijuana and Xanax, an antidepressant, were found in Ramsay’s system 15 hours after the crash, according to toxicology reports presented to the jury.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht said that because there is no information available indicating exactly when Ramsay last consumed those drugs, he could not extrapolate the level of medication in his blood system at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors said medical records indicated Ramsay had been a methadone patient since January 2014. Marybeth Grundler, an administrator at the clinic where Ramsay received his drugs, said 13 times during the three years of his treatments he tested positive for taking Xanax, a medication for which he did not have a prescription.

Grundler said Ramsay’s last blood test at the clinic, taken two days before the fatal crash, found no traces of Xanax in his system.

Ramsay’s wife, who he married March 7, was the lone witness to testify for the defense. Lindsay Ramsay told jurors she saw her then live-in boyfriend take several pills just before police came to their home to question him about the crash.

“I do know it was Xanax, and he smoked some weed,” she testified.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.