East Huntingdon road to close April 1 for bridge replacement

An East Huntingdon road will close for several months on April 1 for a bridge replacement, according to PennDOT.

Work will start on Buttermore Road in a section over a stream between Route 31 and Stoner Road in a couple weeks. Utility relocation and tree removal work are ongoing in that area.

The detour will be on Route 31 to Route 981.

The $645,000 project includes the reconstruction of 200 feet of road, bridge replacement and resurfacing. Part of the stream will be relocated and the guide rails and signage will be updated, PennDOT said.

C.H. & D. Enterprises, Inc. is scheduled to complete the work in late August.

