Greensburg police respond to reported shooting on Grant Street
Westmoreland

Greensburg police respond to reported shooting on Grant Street

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:54 p.m
877253_web1_gtr-shooting2-031419
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Greenburg police block off a short stretch of Grant Street near Harvey Avenue on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
877253_web1_gtr-shooting1-031419
Jacob Tierney | Tribune-Review
Greenburg police block off a short stretch of Grant Street near Harvey Avenue on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

16 minutes ago

At least person is confirmed dead at a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Grant Street, near the corner of Harvey Avenue in Greensburg, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

Greensburg police have blocked off a short stretch of Grant Street. Police were not releasing details about the shooting, but four police cars and an ambulance were near the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue as of 4:30 p.m.

There are several spent shell casings on the road in front of 307 Grant Street

At least one bullet traveled across the street, breaking the glass front door of the office building at 357 Harvey Avenue, which houses Deluzio and Company accountants, the American Red Cross and PACyber.

Resident Colby Spacht said he was just getting ready to leave his Harvey Avenue home to pick up his daughter from the bus stop when he heard four gunshots, but that’s not unusual, he said, since he can hear gunshots from the state police firing range off Westmoreland Avenue.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

Then he saw the line of police vehicles and was told Grant Street was closed.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
