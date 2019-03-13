Greensburg police respond to reported shooting on Grant Street

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

At least person is confirmed dead at a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Grant Street, near the corner of Harvey Avenue in Greensburg, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m.

Greensburg police have blocked off a short stretch of Grant Street. Police were not releasing details about the shooting, but four police cars and an ambulance were near the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue as of 4:30 p.m.

There are several spent shell casings on the road in front of 307 Grant Street

At least one bullet traveled across the street, breaking the glass front door of the office building at 357 Harvey Avenue, which houses Deluzio and Company accountants, the American Red Cross and PACyber.

Resident Colby Spacht said he was just getting ready to leave his Harvey Avenue home to pick up his daughter from the bus stop when he heard four gunshots, but that’s not unusual, he said, since he can hear gunshots from the state police firing range off Westmoreland Avenue.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” he said.

Then he saw the line of police vehicles and was told Grant Street was closed.

