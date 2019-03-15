Hempfield Senior Citizens Prom lets residents relive high school dance

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It’s a senior prom, but it’s not for seniors in high school.

The 21st annual Senior Citizens Prom gives Hempfield Area School District residents 65 and over the chance to relive their high school prom days.

“It’s just a wonderful event for seniors to come out and see people they haven’t seen in awhile,” said event organizer Natalie Fetterman.

Scheduled for April 27, seniors can enjoy a basket raffle, photo booth and DJ.

Originally a semi-formal event held in Hempfield Area High School’s cafeteria, the prom has grown to between 200 and 300 people each year.

The event costs $10 per person and will be held in the Hempfield Area High School Field House from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A registration form can be found on the Hempfield Area School District website.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .