Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Heritage trail meeting set for Thursday at Lamplighter | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Heritage trail meeting set for Thursday at Lamplighter

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:52 p.m
881738_web1_gtr-heritagetrail-080918
Tribune-Review file
Above, the most recent Westmoreland Heritage Trail map showing the third phase and proposed fourth phase.

About an hour ago

The Westmoreland Heritage Trail monthly meeting will take place tonight, Thursday, 7 p.m. at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Salem Township.

Construction of the trail’s fourth phase, which will connect Murrysville and Export, is set to begin this spring, and trail officials kept plenty busy in 2018. Among other accomplishments, they:

• Added trail mileposts every quarter-mile between the Roberts Trail Access in Murrysville and B-Y Park in Trafford.

• Continued discussions with Norfolk Southern Railroad officials to purchase a right-of-way and extend the trail into downtown Trafford.

• Worked with Penn Township’s maintenance department to quickly repair 100 yards of trail that were washed out during a February rain storm. Over the summer, maintenance workers also repaired 1,500 feet of trail at the Mile 20 marker where flooding removed the trail surface and base material.

• Trained a half-dozen new “trail ambassadors” who assist trail users and monitor trail conditions, bringing the total number of ambassadors to 13.

• Partnered with the Murrysville Garden Club to dedicate a Blue Star memorial at the Roberts Trail Access off of Route 22 in Murrysville.

Thursday’s meeting will be at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway in Salem Township.

For more on the trail, click here.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.