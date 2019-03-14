Heritage trail meeting set for Thursday at Lamplighter

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Westmoreland Heritage Trail monthly meeting will take place tonight, Thursday, 7 p.m. at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Salem Township.

Construction of the trail’s fourth phase, which will connect Murrysville and Export, is set to begin this spring, and trail officials kept plenty busy in 2018. Among other accomplishments, they:

• Added trail mileposts every quarter-mile between the Roberts Trail Access in Murrysville and B-Y Park in Trafford.

• Continued discussions with Norfolk Southern Railroad officials to purchase a right-of-way and extend the trail into downtown Trafford.

• Worked with Penn Township’s maintenance department to quickly repair 100 yards of trail that were washed out during a February rain storm. Over the summer, maintenance workers also repaired 1,500 feet of trail at the Mile 20 marker where flooding removed the trail surface and base material.

• Trained a half-dozen new “trail ambassadors” who assist trail users and monitor trail conditions, bringing the total number of ambassadors to 13.

• Partnered with the Murrysville Garden Club to dedicate a Blue Star memorial at the Roberts Trail Access off of Route 22 in Murrysville.

Thursday’s meeting will be at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway in Salem Township.

