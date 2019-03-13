Irwin police to get new vehicle

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Irwin Police Department is getting a new vehicle for $52,870, but the borough had to tap into its liquid fuels fund to cover the cost.

Borough council on Wednesday approved the purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe from Kenny Ross Chevrolet Buick GMC in North Huntingdon.

The price includes all accessories necessary to equip the vehicle for police use, including lights, a police cage for the back seat, a radio and detailing.

The new vehicle will replace a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, said Chief Roger Pivirotto. The chief recommended keeping the old vehicle as a backup, rather than attempting to sell it.

To pay for the new police car, council allocated about $40,000 from its capital reserve fund and earmarked $12,000 from the liquid fuels money it receives from the state.

The borough also will use liquid fuels money to pay for its paving program. J.M. Paving Inc. of North Huntingdon, the lowest of 10 bidders, was awarded the $245,616 contract.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .