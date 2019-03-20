Jeannette police cars to have ‘In God We Trust’ decals

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Jeannette police cars soon will be sporting a new decal that says “In God We Trust.”

City council unanimously approved the measure last week and Fejes Signs in Jeannette is working on a design.

“It is our country’s motto,” said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. “I’m very proud of our country.”

Antoniak came up with the idea after seeing such emblems on police cruisers in a couple area departments. The decals will be placed on five marked patrol units. The city had not gotten a cost estimate for the work.

Police Chief Shannon Binda referred questions to Antoniak.

“It’s going to be a rather small, round emblem,” said Michelle Langdon, city clerk. “We haven’t gotten a proof yet.”

The decals will be reflective and Antoniak said he will get to review the design before the items are made. He sees the additions as a way to make the city department a leader.

“I feel it’s appropriate,” Antoniak said. “Some people don’t, but I do.”

