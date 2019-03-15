Jury deciding fate of Latrobe man accused of being part of robbery-turned-homicide

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Westmoreland County jury started deliberations Friday afternoon in the second-degree murder trial of a Latrobe man charged with helping plot a robbery that turned deadly when a Good Samaritan was gunned down as he attempted to intervene.

The jury is being asked to determine if Colin Gearhart, 19, was part of the robbery plot or if he was a bystander who knew about the plan but was not actively involved.

Prosecutors contend Gearhart, along with friends Austin Krinock and Zachary McGrath, planned and executed the Jan. 20, 2016, robbery that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Daniel McNerny.

District Attorney John Peck, in his closing argument to the jury, said Gearhart should be found guilty of second-degree murder, which is a killing that occurs during the commission of another felony.

Gearhart confessed to police he planned the robbery of another friend, a Pittsburgh drug dealer who he lured to Latrobe the night of the murder, Peck argued. Gearhart, according to Peck, knew the robbery’s intended victim carried drugs and cash and arranged for him to come to his home to be robbed. Prosecutors said Gearhart, Krinock and McGrath planned the robbery in retaliation for a verbal slight made against Krinock a month earlier.

“He (Gearhart) was involved. They (Krinock and McGrath) thought he was involved, and they were going to pay him for it,” Peck said.

McNerny was not part of the robbery plot or its intended victim. Witnesses said he was shot when he attempted to stop in the robbery in front of Gearhart’s St. Clair Street home by a masked man identified as McGrath.

Police contended McGrath fled after the shooting. Krinock and Gearhart waited about 10 minutes before they called for help to assist a wounded McNerny so they could remove evidence of drugs from the home, Peck said.

“This man is bleeding to death and he can be saved. This defendant doesn’t care about that. He’s thinking about what’s important to him,” Peck told jurors.

Gearhart did not testify during the four-day trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio. The defense presented no witnesses.

Defense attorney Michael DeMatt argued there was no direct evidence that linked Gearhart to the robbery plot. While police said Gearhart confessed to helping arrange the robbery, DeMatt told jurors his client made no admission he was involved with the plot. DeMatt said that in a recorded portion of the police interrogation, played for jurors during the trial, Gearhart never confessed to plotting the robbery.

“There was a bunch of irresponsible teens and young men there that night, and two of these guys had a plan to rob another. Something happened and everyone panicked,” DeMatt argued. “Colin was simply not part of this plan. Was he aware of it? Yes.”

Both Krinock and McGrath have been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with McNerny’s death. Krinock, 19, of Johnstown, is serving a 34-year to life prison sentence. McGrath, 23, of Latrobe, is expected to be sentenced next month to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .