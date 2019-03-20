Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Latrobe woman admits participating in money laundering conspiracy | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Latrobe woman admits participating in money laundering conspiracy

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:55 p.m
910136_web1_GavelNewN

About an hour ago

A Latrobe woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh Wednesday to participating in a “mystery shoppers” money laundering scheme for five years.

Susan Rings, 63, pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering conspiracy before Judge David S. Cercone, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that during the period from January 2011 through May 2016, Rings became a member of a money laundering conspiracy. Rings conducted financial transactions affecting interstate commerce knowing that the property involved in the financial transactions represented the proceeds of unlawful activity, Brady said.

Brady reported the funds involved totaled over $95,000 and were the proceeds of wire fraud.

Rings knew that each of the financial transactions was designed to conceal or disguise the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds. As part of the money laundering conspiracy, Rings and her co-conspirators withdrew funds from prepaid debit cards and credit cards; transmitted and received funds via MoneyGram, Walmart and Western Union; cashed checks and money orders, and sent and received wire transfers of funds.

According to federal court documents filed with the case, the co-conspirators in the scheme recruited victims and deceived them into believing that they were legitimate mystery shoppers, who were persons gathering information about a company’s products or services. Prosecutors alleged the conspirators induced the victims to cash fraudulent checks and money orders, draw cash from fraudulent pre-paid debit cards and credit cards, and receive and transmit fraudulent wire transfers of money.

Cercone scheduled sentencing for July 24. Brady said the law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or both. Under federal sentence guidelines, the actual sentence is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history.

Rings was released on bond pending sentencing.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation, Brady said.

.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.