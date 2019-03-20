Latrobe woman admits participating in money laundering conspiracy

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Latrobe woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh Wednesday to participating in a “mystery shoppers” money laundering scheme for five years.

Susan Rings, 63, pleaded guilty to a charge of money laundering conspiracy before Judge David S. Cercone, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was told that during the period from January 2011 through May 2016, Rings became a member of a money laundering conspiracy. Rings conducted financial transactions affecting interstate commerce knowing that the property involved in the financial transactions represented the proceeds of unlawful activity, Brady said.

Brady reported the funds involved totaled over $95,000 and were the proceeds of wire fraud.

Rings knew that each of the financial transactions was designed to conceal or disguise the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the proceeds. As part of the money laundering conspiracy, Rings and her co-conspirators withdrew funds from prepaid debit cards and credit cards; transmitted and received funds via MoneyGram, Walmart and Western Union; cashed checks and money orders, and sent and received wire transfers of funds.

According to federal court documents filed with the case, the co-conspirators in the scheme recruited victims and deceived them into believing that they were legitimate mystery shoppers, who were persons gathering information about a company’s products or services. Prosecutors alleged the conspirators induced the victims to cash fraudulent checks and money orders, draw cash from fraudulent pre-paid debit cards and credit cards, and receive and transmit fraudulent wire transfers of money.

Cercone scheduled sentencing for July 24. Brady said the law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 or both. Under federal sentence guidelines, the actual sentence is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history.

Rings was released on bond pending sentencing.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Department of Homeland Security conducted the investigation, Brady said.

