Legion history program rescheduled in Derry

Retired Navy officer Bob MacPherson will present “The American Legion at 100” at 1 p.m. April 6 at Derry’s Caldwell Memorial Library.

The presentation, rescheduled from March 7, draws upon historical records and newspaper accounts to tell the story of the veterans organization — beginning with its founding a century ago, at the end of World War I.

MacPherson also will discuss how the Legion played an important role in America’s response to subsequent conflicts and what it and other patriotic organizations still can offer the nation’s veterans.

The program is free, but registration is required by calling 724-694-5765. The library is located at Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Extension, Derry.

MacPherson has served as commander of Legion Post 553 in Elizabeth and has served additional roles among posts in three states.

His grandfather, John MacPherson, was an original member of the national Legion organization. His father, also John, was a World War II veteran and lifetime Legion member.

