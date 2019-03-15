Ligonier Township bridge completion delayed yet again

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Recent bad weather is being blamed for a continued delay in reopening both lanes of traffic on a replacement bridge on Route 711 in Ligonier Township.

The bridge over Mill Run, north of Ligonier Borough, is being replaced by Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, as part of a public-private partnership with PennDOT.

Construction began in April and initially was slated to wrap up in January. But winter weather has set back expected completion — first, to mid-February, and now, to late April or early May, according to project spokesman Rory McGlasson.

Paving represents the bulk of remaining work, McGlasson said. “When we get a break in the weather, we’ll finish a substantial amount of paving,” he said.

For now, a single lane of the bridge will remain open, with alternating northbound and southbound traffic controlled by a temporary signal.

Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners agreed to update 558 bridges as part of Pennsylvania’s Rapid Bridge Replacement project. The private partners are responsible for financing, designing and constructing the bridges, and maintaining them for 25 years.

