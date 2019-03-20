Man faces drug, firearm charges in Westmoreland County after being released from prison

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A former Homestead man who recently completed a prison term for dealing drugs in Westmoreland County was arraigned Tuesday after state troopers allegedly linked him to the 2015 seizure of three stolen firearms; contraband and $20,000 discovered in a South Huntingdon Township home.

Andre T. Cogdell, 42, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Charles Moore on multiple charges of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore ordered Cogdell, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to multiple drug related complaints following his arrest in Unity, held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail on the new complaints. According to court documents, Cogdell had just completed a state prison sentence.

According to court documents, troopers served a warrant on a home on Gressley Road in South Huntingdon in October 2015 that Cogdell allegedly shared with a former girlfriend. Police allegedly confiscated cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, prescription pills; two stolen handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun and $20,000 they believe was generated through illegal drug sales.

Trooper Matthew Garvish said in court documents that witnesses linked Cogdell to the firearms, drugs and currency seized during the search. Garvish said that it is illegal for Cogdell to possess firearms because of prior felony convictions in 2007 and 2016.

