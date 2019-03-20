Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man faces drug, firearm charges in Westmoreland County after being released from prison | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Man faces drug, firearm charges in Westmoreland County after being released from prison

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:12 a.m
908155_web1_Handcuffs5

20 minutes ago

A former Homestead man who recently completed a prison term for dealing drugs in Westmoreland County was arraigned Tuesday after state troopers allegedly linked him to the 2015 seizure of three stolen firearms; contraband and $20,000 discovered in a South Huntingdon Township home.

Andre T. Cogdell, 42, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Charles Moore on multiple charges of illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moore ordered Cogdell, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to multiple drug related complaints following his arrest in Unity, held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail on the new complaints. According to court documents, Cogdell had just completed a state prison sentence.

According to court documents, troopers served a warrant on a home on Gressley Road in South Huntingdon in October 2015 that Cogdell allegedly shared with a former girlfriend. Police allegedly confiscated cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, prescription pills; two stolen handguns and a 12-gauge shotgun and $20,000 they believe was generated through illegal drug sales.

Trooper Matthew Garvish said in court documents that witnesses linked Cogdell to the firearms, drugs and currency seized during the search. Garvish said that it is illegal for Cogdell to possess firearms because of prior felony convictions in 2007 and 2016.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.