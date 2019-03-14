Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
March for Parks will again include ‘pop-up’ bike shop at Murrysville march | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

March for Parks will again include ‘pop-up’ bike shop at Murrysville march

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 14, 2019
876835_web1_gtr-MarchforParks1-031819
Submitted photo
Donated bikes at the “pop-up used bike shop” at the 2018 March for Parks.
876835_web1_gtr-marchforparks2-031819
Tribune-Review file
Participants in the 2017 Murrysville March for Parks head toward Duff Park.

About an hour ago

Last year, March for Parks organizers decided to host a “pop-up used bike shop” to supplement fundraising for the Turtle Creek Extension of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

More than 50 bikes were donated and the shop raised more than $1,600. So naturally, march officials are looking to try it out again this year.

“It was a great success,” said Betsy Aiken, a member of the Murrysville Trail Alliance (MTA) and the Westmoreland County Citizens Advisory Board of Directors. “MTA members cleaned up the bikes, assessed their condition before they put them out and priced them.”

This year’s March for Parks is set for March 30, and will take place at only two locations: along the Turtle Creek Extension of the trail in Murrysville and at Twin Lakes Park’s lower lake in Hempfield.

As in the past, individuals and teams can register at the county’s March for Parks website, and donations can be designated for one of several parks-related projects:

• Renovations and updates to Mammoth Park and Mammoth Lake in Mt. Pleasant Township.

• The next phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, connecting Murrysville and Export.

• Updates and additions to Cedar Creek Park in Rostraver.

• A new pavilion area with accessible playground facilities and new restrooms at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township.

• Land acquisition.

• Minor improvements at all parks.

• Wherever it is most needed.

Donations for this year’s bike shop, whose proceeds will be earmarked for the new phase of the trail, are down a little from last year, according to Aiken.

“We’re working to encourage donations,” she said.

Donors can bring bicycles at the Westmoreland County parks office, 194 Donohoe Road in Greensburg from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays; at the Murrysville Christian Concern thrift shop, 5756 Kennedy Avenue in Export — call 724-325-1559 for hours; or at Pro Bike+Run, 4030 William Penn Highway in Monroeville — call 412-229-8473 for hours.

Aiken was happy to discover that the thrift shop — which has been closed since February — re-opened on March 13.

“I hope a lot of people will be coming to make donations,” she said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

