Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mental health advocate says sufferers typically are victims, not violence perpetrators | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Mental health advocate says sufferers typically are victims, not violence perpetrators

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:24 p.m
882697_web1_WEB-mental-health

28 minutes ago

Many Americans have experienced some form of mental illness and getting the appropriate treatment is important, said Laurie Barnett Levine, director of Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

But there is a stigma associated with mental illness that may act as a barrier for some to get help.

“Mental health is an illness … it’s a true, physical illness,” she said. “There should be no shame in receiving services for mental health” in the same way a physical condition, such as cancer or diabetes, would be treated.

Family members of a Greensburg woman who was fatally shot by city police on Wednesday said that Nina C. Adams, 47, struggled with mental illness. Police said she was seen firing a gun on Grant Street about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Harvey Avenue.

When four officers arrived, she was on her porch and refused to drop the weapon, police said. One officer hit her with a nonlethal beanbag. A second officer opened fire after Adams kept the gun in her hand, investigators said.

She later died at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

“People that have a mental illness are no more likely to be violent than the general population,” Barnett Levine said. “They’re more likely to be victims.”

RELATED: Woman fatally shot by Greensburg police had mental health issues, family says

One in four people worldwide will be affected by a mental health issue at some point in their life, according to World Health Organization statistics. One in five American adults experience a mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

A free and confidential crisis hotline in Westmoreland County is available to assist those who may have a mental health issue. A mobile crisis management team can make a visit if the person is willing to speak with them, she said.

Team members can refer the person to community-based services or help them or family members secure a mental health commitment. Mental Health America’s Greensburg office offers a wide range of free services, including support groups, education and a drop-in center.

It’s important to treat a person’s entire well-being, and that includes mental health, Barnett Levine said.

“I think it’s important to get help,” she said.

Some celebrities and others in popular culture have chipped away at the stigma by speaking out about their own struggles. Those include actor Ryan Reynolds, comedian Sarah Silverman and singers Kesha and Mariah Carey.

Westmoreland County Crisis Hotline: 1-800-836-6010

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.