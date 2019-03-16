Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
National judge visits Uphill Dressage in Salem Township | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

National judge visits Uphill Dressage in Salem Township

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Saturday, March 16, 2019 5:28 p.m

27 minutes ago

It’s not every day that competitors get the chance to train with national judges in their dicipline. For Sara Kamerer of Murrysville, this weekend was an opportunity to get high-quality instruction while learning more about what dressage judges are looking for during a round of competition.

The artistic, Olympic sport showcases trained horses making precision movements in response to barely perceptible signals from their riders. Uphill Dressage in Salem Towship arranged for national judge Debbie Rodriguez of Williamsburg, Va., to give local riders a weekend of instruction.

As a lifelong rider, Kamerer was looking for tips on how to get her horse to move more freely, and how to use small inputs from her hands and legs to get him to make small transitions more smoothly. Rodriguez worked Kamerer and her horse through a series of movements and games meant to help them both find a better sense of balance and movement together.

“He did really well, especially towards the end. He was starting to pick up his head, loosen up his shoulders and push from the back,” said Kamerer, talking about her horse Divorno. “We are finally starting to get to where we want to be.”

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer. You can contact Dan by email at dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


876114_web1_gtr-dressage005-031619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sara Kamerer, 36, of Murrysville works with her horse Divorno, during a dressage clinic with Debbie Rodriguez of Williamsburg, Va. at Uphill Dressage in Salem Township, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
876114_web1_gtr-dressage004-031619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sara Kamerer, 36, of Murrysville works with her horse Divorno, during a dressage clinic with Debbie Rodriguez of Williamsburg, Va. at Uphill Dressage in Salem Township, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
876114_web1_gtr-dressage008-031619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tina Wodzinski, 62 of Unity works with her horse Quantico, during a dressage clinic with Debbie Rodriguez of Williamsburg, Va at Uphill Dressage in Salem Township, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
876114_web1_gtr-dressage003-031619
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sara Kamerer, 36, of Murrysville works with her horse Divorno, during a dressage clinic with Debbie Rodriguez of Williamsburg, Va. at Uphill Dressage in Salem Township, on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.