Norwin could have a new superintendent next month

The Norwin school board has been interviewing candidates to be the school district’s next superintendent and the board may be in a position to hire a new leader next month, a school official said Monday.

More than 20 people applied for the Norwin’s superintendent’s position and the district received good candidates, said Barbara Viola, board president. The school board held several executive sessions for personnel reasons recently, including one on Saturday, Viola said at Monday’s school board meeting.

Viola declined to offer more details on how many people applied for the job and declined to say if anyone in the school district applied to be the next superintendent.

The school board is seeking to replace William Kerr, who announced in November he would retire on June 28, one year before his contract expires. Kerr has been Norwin’s superintendent since 2010.

The school district advertised in January for candidates to submit their applications by Feb. 6, then extended the deadline until Feb. 21.

In addition to seeking a new superintendent, the administration will be restructured for the 2019-2020 school year in the wake of the pending retirement of Timothy Kotch, the assistant superintendent of secondary education. The board has combined that position with the job of assistant superintendent of elementary education, currently held by Natalie McCracken, to create the post of assistant superintendent of K-12 education.

The board approved eight-page job descriptions for both the new superintendent and the new assistant superintendent position.

