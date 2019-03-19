Norwin to study pool conditions

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Norwin School Board on Monday hired Wallover Architects Inc. of Lancaster to conduct a detailed evaluation of deficiencies and non-compliant conditions at the high school pool. The board said the cost of the Wallover’s study is not to exceed $7,110.

Wallover was directed to provide information about the pool’s current conditions and to look at associated areas, the support systems and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as a projection on the remaining life span of those systems.

P.J. Petrarco, director of facilities and property services, discussed the condition of pool facilities last month with the school board.

The board authorized Petrarco to get an evaluation.Board members said they did not want to spend money on repairs without a study.

The pool is used by the high school swim team, as well as the Norwin Aqua Club.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .