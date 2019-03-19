Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Norwin to study pool conditions | TribLIVE.com
1st witnesses called before lunch in opening day of Rosfeld trial
Westmoreland

Norwin to study pool conditions

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 12:33 p.m
901281_web1_NS-Norwinswimmers-120618
Members of the 2018-19 Norwin swim team in the high school pool.

About an hour ago

The Norwin School Board on Monday hired Wallover Architects Inc. of Lancaster to conduct a detailed evaluation of deficiencies and non-compliant conditions at the high school pool. The board said the cost of the Wallover’s study is not to exceed $7,110.

Wallover was directed to provide information about the pool’s current conditions and to look at associated areas, the support systems and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, as well as a projection on the remaining life span of those systems.

P.J. Petrarco, director of facilities and property services, discussed the condition of pool facilities last month with the school board.

The board authorized Petrarco to get an evaluation.Board members said they did not want to spend money on repairs without a study.

The pool is used by the high school swim team, as well as the Norwin Aqua Club.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.