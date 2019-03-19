Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
PA National Guard members deploying to Poland | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

PA National Guard members deploying to Poland

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:40 a.m
902229_web1_American-Flag

21 minutes ago

About 500 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are preparing to deploy to Poland this spring, according to the state department of military and veteran affairs.

Those members assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment will be mobilized there as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, according to a news release.

The unit has been preparing for the past year to lead Battle Group Poland which will consist of United States soldiers as well as others from the United Kingdon, Croatia and Romania. The group will work in support of NATO countries and complete training exercises with organization partners.

“I have no doubt that our Allies and NATO leadership will be very impressed with our soldiers’ dedication to this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carelli, adjutant general, in the release. “I know I speak for all Pennsylvania citizens when I say, ‘thank you’ for the tremendous sacrifice you are about to make by leaving your families and civilian jobs to protect freedom and liberty throughout the world.”

The group participated in send-off ceremonies last week. Those deployed are from troops based in in Danville, Williamsport, Wellsboro, Lewisburg and Lock Haven.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.