PA National Guard members deploying to Poland

About 500 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are preparing to deploy to Poland this spring, according to the state department of military and veteran affairs.

Those members assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment will be mobilized there as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, according to a news release.

The unit has been preparing for the past year to lead Battle Group Poland which will consist of United States soldiers as well as others from the United Kingdon, Croatia and Romania. The group will work in support of NATO countries and complete training exercises with organization partners.

“I have no doubt that our Allies and NATO leadership will be very impressed with our soldiers’ dedication to this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carelli, adjutant general, in the release. “I know I speak for all Pennsylvania citizens when I say, ‘thank you’ for the tremendous sacrifice you are about to make by leaving your families and civilian jobs to protect freedom and liberty throughout the world.”

The group participated in send-off ceremonies last week. Those deployed are from troops based in in Danville, Williamsport, Wellsboro, Lewisburg and Lock Haven.

