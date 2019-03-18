Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Township boy who inspired Rocco's Warriors loses battle with leukemia
Westmoreland

Penn Township boy who inspired Rocco's Warriors loses battle with leukemia

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 18, 2019 8:21 p.m
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rocco Monteleone, 2, of Penn Township, held by mother, Michelle, bumps elbows with WWE’s Roman Reigns as other Superstars Natalya and Seth Rollins look on during a visit to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday, March 12, 2019.
Submitted
Rocco Monteleone, 2, of Penn Township was diagnosed Dec. 30, 2018, with acute myeloid leukemia.
Submitted
Rocco Monteleone, 2, of Penn Township was diagnosed Dec. 30, 2018, with acute myeloid leukemia.

A Penn Township boy who received the love and support of the community in his battle against acute Myeloid leukemia has died.

Rocco Joseph Monteleone, 2, the son of Brandon and Michelle Monteleone, died Sunday, according to an obituary released by the family. He had been diagnosed with leukemia on Dec. 30. He was being treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Neighbors, community members and family friends joined forces since the diagnosis to create Rocco’s Warriors, which was dedicated to raising money to help the family through the boy’s illness. Another fundraiser was planned for April 19.

The family described Rocco as a “happy little boy, funny and so kind.” He loved Daniel Tiger and Elmo and wrote his own lyrics to an original “Elmo” song. He also loved to sing and dance, read books, Play-Doh and bubbles.

Last week, WWE wrestlers Roman Reigns, who has dealt with leukemia and announced recently he is in remission, Natalya and Seth Rollins visited Rocco at Children’s Hospital.

Family and friends will be received at the Jobe Funeral Home, 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Blessing service will be Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

