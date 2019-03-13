Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh rec staffer set to oversee Greensburg sports programs | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Pittsburgh rec staffer set to oversee Greensburg sports programs

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:10 p.m
878062_web1_gtr-flagfootball-082417
Tribune-Review archive
(Right) Isiah Daniels, 5, runs the ball down the field while Jayce Love, 6, tries to grab his flag during flag football practice at Lynch Field in Greensburg on Aug. 24, 2017.

38 minutes ago

A member of the Pittsburgh CitiParks staff has been tapped to take over as program manager for the Greensburg Parks and Recreation Department.

Lydia Kinkaid, 27, of Pittsburgh, is expected to begin her new role in Greensburg later in March. Director at CitiParks’ Brookline Recreation Center, she previously was an assistant aquatics program manager for Marine Corps Community Services in Arlington, Va. — a civilian post that involved overseeing swim lessons for military families and visitors.

Kinkaid, who grew up in White Oak, has served as head lifeguard at that community’s Heritage Hill Pool.

City council approved her hiring at its meeting on Monday.

She will receive a salary of $46,000.

“We’re certainly excited to have her here,” said Mayor Robert Bell. “I think you’ll see a big improvement in our programs.”

The program manager is responsible for operating Greensburg’s various sports activities, including soccer, baseball and football.

Kinkaid said Wednesday she is familiar with those sports and others, through attending her siblings’ school athletic events. She played volleyball and would like to see that sport included in Greensburg’s recreation offerings.

One of Kinkaid’s goals will be to get the word out about Greensburg’s sports programs “and get more kids involved, so they can start their sports careers earlier. I want to reach more families and impact more lives.”

Kinkaid succeeds Frank Lehman, who recently retired after 35 years with the recreation department and was earning almost $53,000 per year. Kinkaid will need to move to Greensburg within a year to meet the city’s residency requirement for the job.

Council also hired Ruth Mayers as a part-time recreation secretary, at $14.25 per hour. She replaces Bridget Bake-Onega, who left for other employment.

The city approved a three-year agreement with ATM Management LLC, for an automatic teller machine in the pro shop at the city’s Mount Odin Golf Course. The city will receive a commission of 75 cents per transaction.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
