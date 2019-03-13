Police: Jeannette man exchanged child pornography online

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Jeannette man was jailed Wednesday on police allegations that he had numerous files of child pornography on his computer, according to court papers.

Curtis Lamar House, 75, told investigators he didn’t understand why that type of pornography is illegal “because he didn’t think anyone was getting hurt,” agents from the state attorney general’s office wrote in a complaint.

House was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bail.

An agent was led to House after downloading videos through a peer-to-peer sharing network from an IP address that belonged to him, police said. During a Wednesday search of his computer, authorities found 30 files of child pornography.

House is charged with child pornography, dissemination of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An April 18 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .