Police: Man drove 100 mph on Route 30 in Ligonier
Westmoreland

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, March 18, 2019 2:27 p.m
A Derry Township man didn’t have a valid driver’s license when police say he was going twice the speed limit on Route 30 eastbound Saturday in Ligonier Township.

Todd Michael Trout, 28, was driving at 77 mph in a 55 mph zone at 8:20 a.m., and accelerated to 100 mph when the speed limit dropped to 50 mph as police tried to pull him over entering Ligonier Borough, according to court papers.

Trout turned south onto Route 711 and stopped his 2002 Volkswagen near Nicely Road. Police confiscated marijuana from the vehicle and a vape pipe from Trout’s pocket. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bail.

Trout is charged with fleeing from police, driving under the influence and other summary offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A March 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

