Police: Man faked credentials for Greensburg security firm

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man who claimed to operate an area security firm had fraudulent credentials and was using a state certification number that belongs to someone else.

Kenneth L. Wilson, 48, was charged in Greensburg with theft and tampering with public records.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A Greensburg private investigator who was hired by Wilson in July to work a security detail in Pittsburgh started looking closer at the suspect’s credentials after Wilson failed to pay him $883 for the work, according to court papers. Troopers allege Wilson tried to pay the private investigator seven times between Aug. 7 and Sept. 29, but each transaction was denied or cancelled.

The private investigator looked a bit closer at Wilson’s Pennsylvania credentials and found discrepancies in the wording and font, police said in court papers. Investigators learned Wilson was using a state certification number belonging to a Scranton man. Private agents are required by law to obtain the certification through the state police to carry a lethal weapon.

Troopers were investigating whether Wilson’s claim that he is a military veteran is accurate, according to court papers. Police said Wilson has used numerous aliases, dates of birth and Social Security numbers and also lacks the proper certifications to work in security in New Jersey.

The business Wilson names on his LinkedIn page is not listed in Department of State filings. A message left for him was not immediately returned.

He also is being sought by police in Montgomery County in connection with a 2017 burglary.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .