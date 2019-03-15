Primary candidate slate set for Murrysville, Export, Delmont

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The seats of Murrysville council members Josh Lorenz, Jamie Lee-Korns and Tony Spadaro will be up for election in the May 21 primary, and with Lorenz at his term limit, at least one new face is guaranteed come 2020.

Municipal council terms are staggered such that three seats will be up for election in 2019, with the other four in 2021.

Incumbent Republicans Lee-Korns and Spadaro have filed for re-election, and Murrysville Republican Mac McKenna has also filed as a primary candidate.

Mayor Regis Synan has filed for re-election and is unopposed.

EXPORT

In Export incumbents Republicans Joe Ferri and David Silvis, along with Democrat John Nagoda have filed for re-election to a new four-year term.

Republican Councilman Vince Harding, who was appointed in January following Ed Persin’s resignation, has filed for a two-year term.

DELMONT

In Delmont, only two candidates have filed for three open seats.

Incumbent Republican Becky Matesevac has filed to seek a four-year term, and Mayor Alyce Urban’s husband Dennis, also a Republican, is seeking election to the council.

The filing deadline for primary candidates was March 12, according to the county’s bureau of elections.

POLL WORKERS NEEDED

Westmoreland County election officials are seeking poll workers to help administer the election in Murrysville, along with several other areas in the county.

April 22 is the final day to register before the primary election, and May 14 is the final day for absentee ballots to be received. They must be presented at the county election bureau by 5 p.m.

For more information on obtaining an absentee ballot, visit the county’s website at Co.Westmoreland.pa.us.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .