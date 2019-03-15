Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Primary candidate slate set for Murrysville, Export, Delmont | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Primary candidate slate set for Murrysville, Export, Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 15, 2019 12:48 p.m
886779_web1_web-vote2
The municipal primary election is May 21, 2019.

About an hour ago

The seats of Murrysville council members Josh Lorenz, Jamie Lee-Korns and Tony Spadaro will be up for election in the May 21 primary, and with Lorenz at his term limit, at least one new face is guaranteed come 2020.

Municipal council terms are staggered such that three seats will be up for election in 2019, with the other four in 2021.

Incumbent Republicans Lee-Korns and Spadaro have filed for re-election, and Murrysville Republican Mac McKenna has also filed as a primary candidate.

Mayor Regis Synan has filed for re-election and is unopposed.

EXPORT

In Export incumbents Republicans Joe Ferri and David Silvis, along with Democrat John Nagoda have filed for re-election to a new four-year term.

Republican Councilman Vince Harding, who was appointed in January following Ed Persin’s resignation, has filed for a two-year term.

DELMONT

In Delmont, only two candidates have filed for three open seats.

Incumbent Republican Becky Matesevac has filed to seek a four-year term, and Mayor Alyce Urban’s husband Dennis, also a Republican, is seeking election to the council.

The filing deadline for primary candidates was March 12, according to the county’s bureau of elections.

POLL WORKERS NEEDED

Westmoreland County election officials are seeking poll workers to help administer the election in Murrysville, along with several other areas in the county.

April 22 is the final day to register before the primary election, and May 14 is the final day for absentee ballots to be received. They must be presented at the county election bureau by 5 p.m.

For more information on obtaining an absentee ballot, visit the county’s website at Co.Westmoreland.pa.us.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.