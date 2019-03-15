Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hempfield program to focus on benefits of stream buffers | TribLIVE.com
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that preceded Antwon Rose killing
Westmoreland

Hempfield program to focus on benefits of stream buffers

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 15, 2019 9:30 a.m
886298_web1_gtr-StreamBuffer-031619
Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association
Alysha B. Trexler is a watershed project manager with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

About an hour ago

Planting suitable trees and shrubs in areas bordering streams is an important step for improving water quality, according to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

Alysha Trexler, a watershed project manager with the conservancy, will discuss the benefits of such riparian buffer plantings during a Thursday presentation in the J. Roy Houston Conservation Center, otherwise known as the Westmoreland Conservation District barn, in Hempfield.

Sponsored by the Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. behind the Donohoe Center, 218 Donohoe Road. Light refreshments will be served starting at 6 p.m.

The public presentation is free for association members and those with current student ID. There is a $5 fee for all others.

Registration is requested by calling Sandy at 724-837-5271 by Monday.

Buffers along streams improve water quality by filtering pollutants and sediments that originate on roads and in lawns and farm fields. Buffers also can increase wildlife habitat.

Trexler will discuss how to engage all community members on the topic of riparian buffers, as well as community planners.

“If they don’t know about riparian areas, planners can’t make good decisions about them or support the community members who do protect them,” she said.

With the help of its members, partners and volunteers, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy has planted more than 40,000 riparian trees since 2001.

Trexler, who raises grass-fed beef, holds a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. She has more than 15 years of experience with water quality and biological monitoring and a range of related work — including stream habitat assessment, abandoned-mine drainage remediation and riparian habitat improvement design and installation.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.