Search starts for missing 10-year-old girl in North Huntingdon

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

North Huntingdon emergency responders were searching Wednesday night for a missing 10-year-old girl in the area around Norwin’s Stewartsville Elementary School, along Carpenter Lane.

An alert was issued about 8:30 p.m. for the youngster, who was described as 4 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing navy-colored tights and a jacket, a khaki skirt and pink shoes.

Firefighters and North Huntingdon’s K-9 police unit were involved in the search for the girl. Authorities planned to use a thermal imaging camera.

The Greensburg Fire Department bloodhound was asked at 9:15 p.m. to be on standby to join in the search.

White Oak police in Allegheny County also were notified, according to emergency dispatches.

North Huntingdon police are asking anyone seeing a girl who fits the description to call them at 724-863-8800.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .