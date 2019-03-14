Sewickley Township firefighter injured by fallen tree

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A firefighter was hospitalized with a fractured shoulder after being struck by a tree in Sewickley Township on Wednesday evening, according to Lowber Fire Department Chief Matt Geis.

Firefighters received word that a downed tree was blocking Lowber Road around 7 p.m., Geis said.

The tree was tangled up in vines.

“As we were cutting it, the tree fell and when it hit the ground, the base of it came up and hit my fireman,” Geis said.

The unidentified 62-year-old firefighter was taken to the hospital.

He was conscious but suffered a broken shoulder, Geis said.

