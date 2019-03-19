Sheriff’s deputies seize $1,700, heroin while serving arrest warrant

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A New Derry woman is facing drug charges after Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies seized $1,750 and heroin from her Monday, according to court papers.

Deputies were picking up Rachel Carol Johns, 37, at a Unity home on an arrest warrant when they noticed a needle and other drug paraphernalia in a bedroom. Johns opened a drawer and showed deputies seven bundles of heroin marked “Strong” and “Hours.”

Deputies asked her about a large amount of cash in an unzipped bag and Johns said “that she got the majority of it from selling drugs, some of it is from my legal job,” Deputy Ryan Walker wrote in the criminal complaint.

She was ordered Tuesday to remain detained at the Westmoreland County Prison for failing to appear for a February court hearing in a 2018 drug case, according to jail and court records. A plea hearing is set for Wednesday.

Johns was charged Tuesday with the new drug offenses. She had not been arraigned.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .