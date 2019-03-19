Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sheriff's deputies seize $1,700, heroin while serving arrest warrant
Westmoreland

Sheriff’s deputies seize $1,700, heroin while serving arrest warrant

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 2:44 p.m
Westmoreland County Sheriff Department
Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies seized $1,750 and seven bundles of heroin while serving an arrest warrant on Monday, March 18, 2019.

A New Derry woman is facing drug charges after Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies seized $1,750 and heroin from her Monday, according to court papers.

Deputies were picking up Rachel Carol Johns, 37, at a Unity home on an arrest warrant when they noticed a needle and other drug paraphernalia in a bedroom. Johns opened a drawer and showed deputies seven bundles of heroin marked “Strong” and “Hours.”

Deputies asked her about a large amount of cash in an unzipped bag and Johns said “that she got the majority of it from selling drugs, some of it is from my legal job,” Deputy Ryan Walker wrote in the criminal complaint.

She was ordered Tuesday to remain detained at the Westmoreland County Prison for failing to appear for a February court hearing in a 2018 drug case, according to jail and court records. A plea hearing is set for Wednesday.

Johns was charged Tuesday with the new drug offenses. She had not been arraigned.

