Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Unity board OKs Eagles Landing subdivision, La Carrozza site plan | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Unity board OKs Eagles Landing subdivision, La Carrozza site plan

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 15, 2019 4:30 a.m
884064_web1_gtr-UnityGrayhawk-012419
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Developer Don Paulone has proposed construction of new homes next to his Villas at Grayhawk community along Route 30 in Unity.

24 minutes ago

Unity Township Supervisors approved a subdivision this week to allow the proposed development of 17 new housing units off Grayhawk Court.

The supervisors at the board’s meeting on Thursday also approved site plans for a wedding reception center and a small addition to the Walmart store on Colony Lane that will be used in its online order pickup service.

Developer Don Paulone has proposed constructing Eagles Landing dwellings off Grayhawk Court, along Route 30, adjacent to his previous Villas at Grayhawk planned residential community. He cited a need for more single-family housing in the township.

His plan calls for seven single-family homes, five paired-villa structures and a walking trail on nearly 7 acres of land. A new 510-foot road would provide access to the development.

“The name of the road needs to be finalized,” said township consultant Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering. Eagles Nest Lane and Eagles Nest Landing are two alternates being considered.

Paulone also must get approval of proposed sewage facilities for the site, landscaping and plans for storm water management and erosion and sedimentation control.

A previous proposal to construct a rehabilitation hospital on the site fell through.

The venue for weddings and private events — named La Carrozza, Italian for “the carriage” — is in a former dairy barn on 10 acres along Pleasant Unity Road, not far from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. It was the first such agricultural conversion approved under a recent addition to the township zoning ordinance.

Located on the former Queer farm, the property includes a farmhouse renovated as a bed-and-breakfast, realizing a dream of the late owner, John R. Andrighetti.

Unity officials noted sanitary sewage for the site must be adequate for the maximum capacity of 100 people in the reception center.

For it’s pickup service, Walmart “created a little walkway ramp and enclosed it,” Schmitt said. “It’s an add-on to their existing building. It’s very small.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.