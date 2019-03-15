Unity board OKs Eagles Landing subdivision, La Carrozza site plan

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Unity Township Supervisors approved a subdivision this week to allow the proposed development of 17 new housing units off Grayhawk Court.

The supervisors at the board’s meeting on Thursday also approved site plans for a wedding reception center and a small addition to the Walmart store on Colony Lane that will be used in its online order pickup service.

Developer Don Paulone has proposed constructing Eagles Landing dwellings off Grayhawk Court, along Route 30, adjacent to his previous Villas at Grayhawk planned residential community. He cited a need for more single-family housing in the township.

His plan calls for seven single-family homes, five paired-villa structures and a walking trail on nearly 7 acres of land. A new 510-foot road would provide access to the development.

“The name of the road needs to be finalized,” said township consultant Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering. Eagles Nest Lane and Eagles Nest Landing are two alternates being considered.

Paulone also must get approval of proposed sewage facilities for the site, landscaping and plans for storm water management and erosion and sedimentation control.

A previous proposal to construct a rehabilitation hospital on the site fell through.

The venue for weddings and private events — named La Carrozza, Italian for “the carriage” — is in a former dairy barn on 10 acres along Pleasant Unity Road, not far from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. It was the first such agricultural conversion approved under a recent addition to the township zoning ordinance.

Located on the former Queer farm, the property includes a farmhouse renovated as a bed-and-breakfast, realizing a dream of the late owner, John R. Andrighetti.

Unity officials noted sanitary sewage for the site must be adequate for the maximum capacity of 100 people in the reception center.

For it’s pickup service, Walmart “created a little walkway ramp and enclosed it,” Schmitt said. “It’s an add-on to their existing building. It’s very small.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .