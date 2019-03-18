Vigil for New Zealand victims held in Greensburg

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Organizers said more than 100 people participated in a candlelight vigil outside the Westmoreland Museum of American Art on Sunday night to honor the victims of the mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques.

Activist group Voice of Westmoreland hosted the event.

It was a stand against racism and Islamophobia, at home and abroad, said Voice of Westmoreland member Marti Haykin.

“One of my friends said when he’s in his mosque, he’s looking for ways to cover his children,” she said.

Authorities in New Zealand say white supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, killed 50 people Friday at two mosques in Christchurch.

It’s important for communities around the world to show solidarity for the victims in New Zealand, Haykin said.

“If there’s candles being lit 9,000 miles away… then that means something,” she said. “The world is not remaining silent in their pain.”

Speakers included Haykin, Council on American Islam Relations of Pittsburgh member Safzar Khwaja, Westmoreland Diversity Coalition co-chair Rabbi Sara Perman, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP President Ruth Tolbert, Sister Barbara Einloth of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill and Rev. Peter E. Nordby of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Youngwood.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .