Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce moving back to renovated Greensburg office

The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce is set to reopen its doors now that renovations are complete.

Temporarily housed at Kennametal in Latrobe, chamber employees will move back into their offices on Tollgate Road in Greensburg next Friday, said Chad Amond, chamber president and CEO.

The $300,000 project included aesthetic upgrades in the chamber’s office, restroom expansions and updating to the building’s facade. It was built in 1989.

The board room, which previously could sit 18 people, now can accommodate 35. An additional conference room also was added for co-working space.

Design 3 Architecture, of Monroeville, designed the renovation. Guardian Construction, owned by a chamber member, won the construction bid.

The chamber presented a plaque to Kennametal on Friday in thanks for the temporary office space.

