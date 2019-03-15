Westmoreland County looking for longtime ballot-casters for state Voters Hall of Fame

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Westmoreland County voters who have cast ballots in the last 50 or more general elections could be honored this year as Hall of Famers.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State Elections Bureau has inducted more than 23,000 residents in the Voters Hall of Fame, including 292 from Westmoreland County.

To be considered, voters must have voted in at least 50 consecutive general elections, meaning those eligible have had to have cast ballots every year since 1968.

Applications can be submitted to the county’s election bureau. A ceremony for new inductees is scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

State officials inducted 33 Westmoreland residents in to the voting Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .