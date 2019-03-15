Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Woman hurt in Jeannette shooting | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Woman hurt in Jeannette shooting

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 15, 2019 2:51 p.m
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
A woman was hurt during a shooting on North Third Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 15. 2019.

A woman was hurt during a shooting on North Third Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 15. 2019.

A woman was hurt during a shooting on North Third Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 15. 2019.

A woman was hurt Friday in a shooting at a Jeannette home, according to police and Westmoreland 911.

The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital just before 2 p.m. from her North Third Street home, said Mayor Curtis Antoniak. The suspect apparently fled the scene, dispatchers said.

City police and county detectives were investigating. Police Chief Shannon Binda declined to comment.

It was a surprise to neighbors who described their street as quiet.

“It’s nice and peaceful on this street,” said Jay Hart, who has lived there for three years.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the two-story home where the shooting occurred while investigators worked inside. Hart said the woman just moved there a few months ago.

“It’s tragic,” Antoniak said. “I’m devastated by this.”

Robin Ardellitz was inside her home across the street when she heard a pop. It startled her dog Nesta. They came outside to see the police activity.

“We just saw that door open,” she said, gesturing across the street.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Westmoreland
