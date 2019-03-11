Activities going on in Plum and Oakmont this week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Want to do something fun in Oakmont and Plum this weekend?

Here are some activities:

The Oaks Theater hosts a St. Patrick’s Day party 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont.

The trio of David Granati, Crash McCracken and Drew Pinchotti will perform rock and roll favorites and some original tunes. There will be drink specials and party favors.

Tickets range from $10 to $12 and are available at bit.ly/2NWJAqI or by calling 888-718-4253.

Plum Community Library hosts Family Fun Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 445 Center New Texas Road.

The event features a puppet-making workshop and performance to celebrate World Day of Puppetry.

Writer, storyteller and puppeteer Joan Kielar will be on hand. She worked with the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Gateway to the Arts and the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh to name a few places.

The Plum library offers Toddler Tales, a special storytime for children ages 2 and 3 years old with a caregiver, 11-11:45 a.m. Tuesday. This week’s program will feature stories from Dr. Seuss.

Both events are free. Registration is required. Call 412-798-7323 for more information on Plum library programs.

Oakmont Carnegie Library at 700 Allegheny River Blvd. hosts a photography exhibit by Joel Varga of Harmar. The exhibit is open during library hours through March 23 and features a lot of nature and small town living photos.

The library hosts Baby Lap Sit, a story and song time for children ages 2 and younger 10:15-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Meditation with a Monk is set for 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmont library. Join the monks from Natrona Height’s Pittsburgh Buddhist Center for an hour of relaxing meditation. The program is offered every Tuesday evening.

Zumba with Kara Steiner is from 6:15-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oakmont library. The dance fitness class is designed to keep people of all skill levels moving.

The Oakmont library programs are free and no registration’s required. Call 412-828-9532 for more information about Oakmont library programs.

Plum Community Center offers line dancing classes 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 499 Center New Texas Road.

Tai chi is scheduled for 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the community center.

Mommy and Me Yoga is set for 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the Plum center. Cost is $5 per class.

The class is designed for children ages birth through 5 years old with their parents or caregivers. Learn basic moves and stay for playtime and conversation after the class.

Call 412-795-2330 for more information about community center programs.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .