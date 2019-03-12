Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Alcohol may be permitted in Verona parks for special occasions

Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:21 p.m
Special events in Verona parks may have something extra this summer — alcohol.

Borough officials are reconsidering their long-time prohibition on adult beverages at the recreation sites and allow permits for such drinks, but only during major occasions.

Those caught drinking in borough parks under the current law are subject to a fine.

“It’s in the development phase,” borough Solicitor Craig Alexander said about the ordinance amendment following a council meeting Tuesday.

He said businesses that want to sell alcohol would have to apply for a permit through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as well as the borough. Those giving away drinks may only have to acquire a borough permit.

In both instances, alcohol distributors still would have to comply with applicable laws such as not supplying the drinks to people younger than 21.

It was unclear when council would adopt the ordinance change or how much a permit would cost.

Councilwoman Nancy Carpenter said amending the ordinance came as a request from the borough’s parks and recreation board for the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance’s Battle in the Borough 2 at Cribbs Field in Verona.

It’s scheduled for Aug. 24 and presented by the recreation board and Lower Valley Athletic Foundation. The first Battle took place last August and drew more than 200 people.

“I think it may attract more people to the event,” Carpenter said. “Possibly for Community Day. It’s so much in the beginning stages. We’re considering it.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

