Amid code crackdown, Export officials remind residents of disposal options

Export residents, as part of their hauling contract with Republic Services, are able to dispose of household hazardous waste, borough officials reminded residents on Tuesday night.

“For something like an old television, you call, let them know what you want to put out, and they’ll tell you when to take it to the curb,” said borough solicitor Wes Long.

Borough officials in the past year have made a push to address issues like illegal dumping and yards littered with trash, prompting their code enforcement officer to crack down on violators, several of whom have pending court dates.

“This will work,” Long said of the stepped-up enforcement.

Republic also will take household liquids.

“For things like paint, they send you these great, heavy-duty plastic bags,” Long said. “It’s very convenient and certainly less work than putting it in your car and tossing it over the hillside.”

Borough officials said Republic Services also will send a mailer to residents letting them know about the hazardous waste disposal option.

For more about household hazardous waste collection, see Republic Services’ website.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .