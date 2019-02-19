Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Anonymous donor steps up for Sharpsburg Community Library | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Anonymous donor steps up for Sharpsburg Community Library

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:23 p.m
771241_web1_her-sharplibrary-112218
file
Sharpsburg Community Library.

About an hour ago

An anonymous donor has saved the day for Sharpsburg Community Library — at least through 2019.

Leaders announced Tuesday that a $10,000 donation will restore hours previously slashed because of budget constraints.

The library, at 1212 Main Street, will resume operating 30 hours a week on March 4.

Hours will be 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The site is closed Fridays and Sundays.

“It’s been really wonderful and heartening to see the community come together and rally behind what we do at the branch,” Jill McConnell, library executive director, said.

Sharpsburg Community Library is a branch of Cooper-Siegel Community Library.

In January, operating hours were cut to 25 a week due to “seriously low cash reserves,” McConnell said.

She and librarian Sara Mariacher addressed the community during a Nov. 2018 meeting to announce the dire finances. Since 2014, there has been only one year that the branch didn’t operate with a deficit, McConnell said.

Shortfalls were covered by cash reserves but those are not ample enough to continue that practice, she said.

Slashing hours was meant to help balance the budget. It cut staffing costs without eliminating positions or programs.

Since then, public fundraising has helped, McConnell said.

The Sharpsburg Laundromat pledged $1 for every load of laundry done at their Main Street store in December 2018 and brought in $1,015 for the library.

Other community members have stepped up too, McConnell said, but it has only been enough to stave off changes through 2019.

“The branch’s dire financial constraints remain an issue,” she said.

The library board is committed to creating a stream of sustainable funding, in the form of grants and other sources, so the branch can continue to serve the community.

Mariacher said there has been a 19.8 percent increase in school-age circulation at the site. Book-lending for all ages is also up 6.8 percent, she said.

Rooms are available to rent for meetings and parties, she said, and there are 10 computers with free WiFi and Internet. That’s in addition to book clubs, cooking demonstrations and STEM workshops.

“Grassroots support is so important in helping us sustain these operations,” McConnell said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.