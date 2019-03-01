Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Aspinwall residents can vote on topics for police presentations | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall residents can vote on topics for police presentations

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, March 1, 2019 3:14 p.m
822870_web1_her-aspaward-112918
file
Aspinwall police will host community seminars with a variety of topics in 2019.

About an hour ago

Aspinwall police are planning to host a series of community seminars and they’re asking residents to decide on the topics.

A survey on the police Facebook page invites residents to cast a vote on presentations they’d be most interested in and likely to attend.

Topics include drug awareness, young adults driver awareness, home security, computers/social media, self defense and intellectual disability understanding.

There also is an option for a medical awareness class that would be presented by Foxwall EMS.

Manager Melissa Lang encouraged people to vote, saying officials would be checking the tally every day.

With just more than a dozen votes cast so far, home security appears to be the topic that’s leading.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

