Aspinwall sewer line project expected to begin March 18, limit parking | TribLIVE.com
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall sewer line project expected to begin March 18, limit parking

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:53 p.m
849223_web1_her-aspeastern2-032119
submitted
Equipment was delivered on March 7 for a sewerline separation project expected to begin in Aspinwall.
849223_web1_her-aspeastern-032119
submitted
A sewerline separation project was expected to begin on March 18 in Aspinwall.

About an hour ago

The Eastern Avenue storm sewer separation project in Aspinwall is expected to begin March 18, after being delayed earlier this winter.

The $550,000 project is meant to ease overflows along Eastern Avenue by creating separate storm and sewer lines.

Work will target Third Street to Freeport Road.

Equipment and materials were delivered on Thursday, borough officials said.

Items will be stored along the borough’s right-of-way on Eastern, as well as on Sixth Street.

Costs will be largely covered by a $433,000 grant from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (Alcosan), which was awarded last year.

Construction will limit parking and residents will be notified as work progresses.

Council hoped to begin the prep work over the winter but the weather didn’t cooperate.

Installing separate sewer and storm lines is expected to reduce the amount of overflows into the Alcosan system.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

