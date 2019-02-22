Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Aspinwall targets Freeport Road safety and amenities with new study
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall targets Freeport Road safety and amenities with new study

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, February 22, 2019 11:31 a.m
740797_web1_her-asproad-101818
file
Aspinwall has hired a consultant to study ways to improve Freeport Road.

About an hour ago

Bike lanes, bus shelters and increased parking could all be in store for Freeport Road in Aspinwall.

Amenities will depend on the results of a safety study which kicked off last week.

Council hired consulting firm TranSystem to study the corridor and its opportunities for walkers, riders and those who ride mass transit.

Cost of the study is $12,750, paid by a grant from Allegheny County.

Money came from the Redevelopment Authority to study ways to better the heavily used road that connects the borough with Sharpsburg, The Waterworks, Route 28 and beyond.

About 30 residents turned out for a special meeting on Feb. 13 to share opinions on improving Freeport Road safety.

Results will likely be revealed in June, Manager Melissa Lang said.

Representatives from TranSystem were on-hand to hear input on trail links, bike lanes and bus shelters, among other topics, before starting to gather information for the formal study.

“It gave the consultants a chance to describe what they would be looking at while they do their information gathering,” Lang said.

TranSystem will conduct research over the next few months and will host a follow-up meeting this summer.

“The whole grant was written to look at safety for everyone,” Lang said.

Specifically, the study will consider how to improve or add crosswalks, bus shelters and sidewalks, and study ways to increase parking.

In addition to safety, it will focus on connectivity, Lang said.

They want to consider where people could link to riverfront trails and how to improve biking/walking access for all ages, she said.

Residents can share their concerns or opinions on forms available at the municipal office, 217 Commercial Ave.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

