Assault, drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court | TribLIVE.com
Penn Hills

Assault, drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:52 p.m
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Raymond Crumby Jr., 56, of Pittsburgh on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper sunscreening. Charges were filed Jan. 23.
  • Darwin Christian, 52, of Verona on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Jan. 14.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Jeraurd Crosby, 34, of Verona on charges of terroistic threats, two counts of simple assault and three counts of harassment. Charges were filed April 22.
  • Malik Hawkins, 21, of Penn Hills on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, failure to disperse, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Sept. 28.
  • Johnathan Wade, 25, of Pittsburgh on charges of accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failure to keep right and reckless driving. Charges were filed Nov. 12.
  • Brandon English-Dean, 27, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and public drunkenness. Charges were filed Jan. 30.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

