Penn Hills

Assault, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca’s Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 4, 2019 4:20 p.m
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Frank Harris, 31, of Penn Hills on charges of criminal mischief and reckless driving. Charges were filed Nov. 5.
  • Dajuan Davis, 32, of Homestead on charges of theft of leased property. Charges were filed Nov. 12.
  • Chequel Saddler, 34, of Monroeville on charges of theft of leased property. Charges were filed Nov. 12.
  • Yasmine Oden, 21, of Penn Hills on charges of interference with custody of children. Charges were filed Feb. 5.
  • Darci Cincarik, 35, of Verona on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Feb. 6.
  • Devonte Johnson, 24, of Sharon on charges obstructing administers of the law, driving an unregistered vehicle, providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Charges were filed Feb. 26.

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Desra Johnson, 59, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle. Charges were filed Dec. 2.
  • Kristie Robshaw, 29, of Verona on charges of harassment and two counts of simple assault. Charges were filed Jan. 14.
  • Jason Arthurs, 32, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and following too closely. Charges were filed Jan. 20.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

