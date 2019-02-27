Blessed Trinity Academy hosting social fundraiser

Blessed Trinity Academy in Glenshaw is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year March 9, with the Pot O’ Gold Bash.

The event will be held 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Newmeyer Hall. Pre-sale tickets cost $35 or are $40 at the door and include dinner, beer, wine and mixers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Bridgette Long, an organizer with the event, said it’s a great way for parents and other adults to socialize outside of a school atmosphere.

“It is a night out. It gives us a chance to spend it out as parents and talk about other things,” said Long, who has a third-grader and a kindergartner at the academy.

The event is for those 21 and older. There will be chances to win $2,500 in cash giveaways and basket raffles, live and silent auctions, a 50-50 and games of chance.

They are also raffling off a Wagon of Cheer consisting of various alcoholic spirits and a “Restaurant for a Year” prize which includes more than $600 worth of gift cards to local restaurants, according to Meredith Kandravy, a parent at BTA and in charge of marketing.

“You do not need to be present to win the cash or the two raffles. We are currently selling chances for both of those,” Kandravy said.

Long said the event is their largest fundraiser of the year as it helps fund the operating budget.

“Last year everyone who went to the event had a great time. It received a lot of positive feedback,” Kandravy said.

Blessed Trinity Academy was formed after the 2017 regionalization of St. Ursula, St. Bonaventure, and St. Mary’s churches, which includes two Catholic schools.

“It was the first year for the event as our schools had just merged. We tried to take the best elements from events our old schools had put on in years past and bring them together in one new event,” Kandravy said.

She said each class at school contributes a basket which are used for the Chinese auction. Some of the silent auction items include passes to local museums, vouchers from local photographers to have pictures taken, gift cards to restaurants, tickets to sporting events, and a lot more.

And this year they are raffling off a “Sweetheart Night Out” which includes a night at a hotel in Shadyside, a gift card for dinner at Acorn also in Shadyside, and theater tickets to a show downtown.

“Our students also make class projects in their art class which are auctioned off at the event,” Kandravy said.

Long, of Allison Park, said the fundraiser is also important to her personally as it has been such a benefit to her children and offers a great sense of community.

“I want to see the school thrive,” she said.

For tickets, visit scrip@btacademy.net or call Long at 814-242-6078.