Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
BrainSTEM Robotics team to compete at World Championships | TribLIVE.com
North Hills

BrainSTEM Robotics team to compete at World Championships

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 8, 2019 1:30 a.m
849265_web1_pcj-roboticsteam-031419
Submitted
From left, back row; Nathan Faber (NA), Ryan Scott (P-R), TJ Ferrins (homeschool), Jack Walsh (NA), Matt Farmar (P-R), front row; Shomik Telang (NA), Nav Shrivastiva (S.F.), and Shanna Peck (P-R).

19 minutes ago

The BrainSTEM Robotics First Tech Challenge Team #6931 was part of the winning alliance, which placed first at the at the First Tech Challenge PA State Tournament, hosted at Oxford Area High School in Oxford, PA, on March 2-3. This victory qualifies the team to go to the FIRST World Championships in Detroit on April 23-27.

The team is made up of local students from Pine-Richland, North Allegheny and South Fayette school districts. The winning team is comprised of: Nathan Faber (NA), Ryan Scott (P-R), TJ Ferrins (homeschool), Jack Walsh (NA), Matt Farmar (P-R), Shomik Telang (NA), Nav Shrivastiva (S.F.), and Shanna Peck (P-R).

In addition to finishing first in the tournament, the team also won the Control Award for robot design. The Control Award is given to the team that demonstrates innovative thinking in the control system to solve game challenges such as autonomous 0peration, enhancing mechanical systems with intelligent control, or using sensors to achieve better results on the field.

The team is sponsored by BrainSTEM Learning Inc. which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supporting STEM programs for students. They are a FIRST Regional Partner for FLL and FLL Jr. in western Pennsylvania, sponsor two award-winning FTC teams (8393 and 6931), support and coordinate outreach efforts of local STEM-related companies, and put on a variety of classes for students on a variety of topics including CAD, 3D printing, robotics engineering, and CAM manufacturing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.