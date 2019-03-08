Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast Hero: Plum food service director honored for launching meal programs | TribLIVE.com
Plum/Oakmont

Breakfast Hero: Plum food service director honored for launching meal programs

Michael DiVittorio
March 8, 2019
Plum School District food service director Jessica Griggle was named a Breakfast Hero by Share Our Strength.
Plum School District food service director Jessica Griggle helps sophomores Connor Moss and Jamie Seneca enjoy breakfast at the high school.

Plum School District food service director Jessica Griggle is a School Breakfast Hero.

She was one of 11 in southwestern Pennsylvania to receive the honor from Share Our Strength, a national organization focusing on child hunger.

Griggle was recognized for bringing in Second Chance and Grab and Go, both grant-funded breakfast programs, to the district in September. She was given the award this month.

“Recognizing our students did not have much time in the morning to eat a healthy breakfast and make it to their classrooms, I realized the Grab and Go program would be a perfect solution to providing them with the opportunity to accomplish both,” she said. “Our breakfast participation has increased significantly. I am extremely excited that we have provided more students the option to begin their day with a healthy meal.”

Students can get their breakfast outside of the cafeteria and in Spirit Cafe, a student-designed space run by life skills students.

Griggle said student health was her focus when implementing the programs, and welcomed the recognition.

“Receiving this award is such an honor,’ she said. “Our food service staff, custodial team and administrative team have worked collaboratively through the year, and this is a proud moment not only for myself, but for everyone who has put an effort into making our program successful. Most importantly, we have accomplished our goal of providing more students with the opportunity to receive a healthy breakfast.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

